Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rahul Sipligunj clears the air about his relationship with co contestant Ashu Reddy

Playback singer and musician Rahul Sipligunj shot to a huge fame after his participation in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss. The show turned out to be a platform for Rahul to connect with a huge number of audiences. During his participation in the show, he made the headlines on various occasions and most of the times it was for his relationship with co-constant Ashu Reddy. While having an interactive session with his fans on Instagram, one of his fans asked if they both were in a relationship to which the singer gave a witty response.

A fan asked him, “Are you and Ashu Reddy in a relationship?” Clearing the air, Rahul stated that they both were good friends. He wrote, “Yes we are in relationship called ‘Jigidi Dost’ (Best friends)”. Ashu Reddy reacted to the Instagram story with an emoticon. When a fan asked him about how he utilized the price money, Rahul stated that he brought a flat with it. It is to be noted that the duo has been sharing some posts on Instagram which gave an outlook like they both were in a relationship.

Recently, they both had a fight and patched up in some days. Their photo from a birthday bash of their mutual friend took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul recently announced that he got back to indie music and playback singing. It was also revealed recently that he will be making his acting debut along with BFF Ali Reza. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

