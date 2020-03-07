Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rahul Sipligunj shares video of pub brawl; Claims TRS MLA’s kin misbehaved in public

Rahul Sipligunj, who made the headlines after he was attacked at a pub, has shared the CCTV footage of the incident demanding justice for himself.

Rahul Sipligunj has become a household name ever since he has won the popular Bigg Boss Telugu 3. However, he has been hogging the headlines lately for an unfortunate reason. It was reported that Rahul was attacked by a group of drunk men at a pub in Hyderabad who hit him with beer bottles during a brawl. The reports claimed that the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner even sustained minor injuries in the attack. While the incident grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Rahul has now shared his side of the story and demanded justice for the misbehaviour.

He took it to social media and shared the CCTV footage of the brawl and claimed that brothers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s MLAs had ‘provoked and attacked’ him at the pub. In the video, Rahul was seen grooving at the dance floor, when a group of men passes by him. While Rahul seems to be pointing out at them for something, things turn worse after one the men push him during the heated war of words. Sharing this video, Rahul tagged TRS Working President KT Rama Rao seeking justice.

Rahul wrote that while he is a support of the party, he is disappointed with the fact the leaders are misusing their powers. “I am shocked that an MLAs brothers of our own TRS party are misbehaving in public & hitting people just because of his brother's influence. This has to stop sir. I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this. I demand justice - an unbiased justice. It’s time to stop such ruthless people misusing their power & I believe you will definitely do what is right,” he added.

Take a look at Rahul Sipligunj's attack video:

We wonder what KT Rama Rao has to say in this regard.

