Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rahul Sipligunj shares video of pub brawl; Claims TRS MLA’s kin misbehaved in public
Rahul Sipligunj has become a household name ever since he has won the popular Bigg Boss Telugu 3. However, he has been hogging the headlines lately for an unfortunate reason. It was reported that Rahul was attacked by a group of drunk men at a pub in Hyderabad who hit him with beer bottles during a brawl. The reports claimed that the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner even sustained minor injuries in the attack. While the incident grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Rahul has now shared his side of the story and demanded justice for the misbehaviour.
He took it to social media and shared the CCTV footage of the brawl and claimed that brothers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s MLAs had ‘provoked and attacked’ him at the pub. In the video, Rahul was seen grooving at the dance floor, when a group of men passes by him. While Rahul seems to be pointing out at them for something, things turn worse after one the men push him during the heated war of words. Sharing this video, Rahul tagged TRS Working President KT Rama Rao seeking justice.
Rahul wrote that while he is a support of the party, he is disappointed with the fact the leaders are misusing their powers. “I am shocked that an MLAs brothers of our own TRS party are misbehaving in public & hitting people just because of his brother's influence. This has to stop sir. I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this. I demand justice - an unbiased justice. It’s time to stop such ruthless people misusing their power & I believe you will definitely do what is right,” he added.
CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right! @ktrtrs sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live. Sir we elect our leaders because we trust them but they cannot misuse their power like this. I am shocked that an MLAs brothers of our own TRS party is misbehaving in public & hitting people jus because of his brothers influence. This has to stop sir, I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this. I request you to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end,please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face what I faced on that day. You are my & our leader, we look up to you so with great hope I am appealing to you sir, I demand justice - an unbiased justice. It’s time to stop such ruthless people misusing their power & I believe you will definitely do what is right. Thank you Sir for taking time to go through my appeal! God bless Telangana!
We wonder what KT Rama Rao has to say in this regard.
