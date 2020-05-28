Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rohini Noni shares first photoshoot pics and her transformation will leave you stunned

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rohini Noni took to Instagram and shared a few photos taken for her first portfolio and fans are going gaga over her then to now transformation.

Actress Rohini Noni, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is grabbing all the attention on social media. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few photos taken for her first portfolio and fans are going gaga over her then to now transformation. Rohini took to Instagram and shared her first photoshoot made for her portfolio and she looks super cute in it. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My first portfolio... Very reasonable u know." Rohini Noni's fans are stunned looking at her then to now transformation.

Fans have been showering her with all the love and support in the comment section of her Instagram post. As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Rohini Noni is getting nostalgic and has been sharing her throwback photos with fans. She also shared a throwback dance video from the show, Rangasthalam. Rohini Noni is super active on social media and is keeping her fans updated about everything amid lockdown.

Rohini Noni started her career as a model before she stepped into the acting world. She also featured in popular TV show Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and was also one of the celebrity participants on the dance reality show, Rangasthalam. The show was hosted by Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×