Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Sreemukhi celebrates brother Sushruth's birthday with friends; View PICS

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Sreemukhi recently celebrated her brother Sushruth's birthday with their friends. Check out the pictures.

The third season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu finally came to an end on November 3, 2019. The much – loved show which was hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni saw Rahul Sipligunj as the ultimate winner and Sreemukhi became the first runner up. The grand finale of the show was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi too who further made the occasion special. Post their successful stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, both Rahul Sipligunj and Sreemukhi received widespread popularity.

Sreemukhi is known to be very close to her family members, especially her brother Sushruth. Recently, the actress celebrated the 25th birthday of her brother with great pomp and show along with their friends. She has shared numerous glimpses of the birthday party on her Instagram handle in which everyone can be seen enjoying to their fullest. The Prema Ishq Kaadhai actress looks pretty in a yellow dress as she poses with others in the pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

All of them also visited some temple for seeking God’s blessings the next day and these pictures have also been uploaded by the actress on her Instagram stories. Sreemukhi celebrated her 26th birthday too sometime back which was also attended by her friends and folks. The Babu Baga Busy actress is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with bits and pieces related to her life. For the unversed, Sreemukhi was one of the most popular and beloved contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

