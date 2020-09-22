Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Sreemukhi REVEALS details about her wedding plans

While taking part in a TV show, Sreemukhi said that she has plans to get married in two years and said jokingly that she would marry TV host Pandu.

One of the most popular Telugu TV hosts Sreemukhi, who shot to huge fame after her participation in the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss, took her fans and followers by surprise after her recent revelation about her wedding plans. In the show, she stated that she has plans to get married in two years. She revealed it while she was on a TV show as a special guest, and when the show’s host Suma asked her about the wedding plans.

It was revealed in the show’s teaser, and it in the teaser, Sreemukhi can be seen along with her BFFs Srinu, Vishnupriya and Pandu. In the teaser, Sreemukhi can be seen saying that she will get married in the next two years and wished the show’s host Suma Kanakala to keep ruling the TV industry. It should also be mentioned that her chemistry with her fellow host Pandu in the teaser was noteworthy and it grabbed the attention of the audience. Sreemukhi stated that she is ready to marry Pandu, after which he started blushing visibly.

The teaser video also showed host Suma pulling the leg of Sreenu and Sreemukhi in the show. Pandu shot a huge fame after his performance in the popular show Naadi Necklace Golusu in Dhee Champions. The show is all set air on this September 26. On the work front, Sreemukhi is awaiting the launch of her new show Bomma Blockbuster. The show marks Sreemukhi’s comeback to the small screen after her Celebrity Kabaddi League that went off-air due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Credits :The Times Of India

