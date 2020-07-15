  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Vithika Sheru has many moods and her latest photos are all about happiness and smile

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Vithika Sheru recently shared some cute pictures of herself flaunting different moods and fans are all hearts for her.
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Vithika Sheru has been treating her fans with some beautiful photos of herself on Instagram. The stunner recently shared some cute pictures of herself flaunting different moods and we are all hearts. Vithika took to Instagram and shared a few photos along with beautiful captions. For one of the pics, she wrote, "Just be happy and a reason will come along." Well, it is quarantine period and we think, there is no better time to share throwback pictures and recall some best memories. 

Amid lockdown, Vithika Sheru has been sharing a lot of videos and photos on social media. She has also been sharing DIY skincare packs including how to make hair oil at home. Of late, she has been treating her fans with something unusual stuff and her fans are loving it. Just before the lockdown, BFFs Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Vithika and Punarnavi had a reunion. They all looked happy and stunning together, and it might take you back to their Bigg Boss moments yet again.  Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul are fondly called as ‘PVVR gang’ on social media by their fans. Check out their throwback photos below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just be happy and a reason will come along 

A post shared by Vithika Sheru (@vithikasheru) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be the reason someone smiles today 

A post shared by Vithika Sheru (@vithikasheru) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing that smile god gave me 

A post shared by Vithika Sheru (@vithikasheru) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyvalentinesday from d gang!!! #pvvr #smiles #livelaughlove PC: @sabrish_51988

A post shared by Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh) on

Vithika ahead of lockdown celebrated her birthday in Sri Lanka with Varun Sandesh. The couple visited Sri Lanka and their beautiful photos from the trip set major relationship goals. Vithika Sheru's Instagram is nothing but all positive and filled with immense love. 

Credits :Instagram

