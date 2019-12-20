Bigg Boss Telugu 3 runner up Sreemukhi shares her stunning looks for Start Music Reloaded show

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 runner up Sreemukhi recently shared a couple of looks as she was shooting for the reality show. The host looks stunning in a white pretty dress while in the other look, Sreemukhi is sporting an Indo-Western look.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 runner up Sreemukhi not only managed to hit headlines inside the house but is also in the limelight after the show. The stunning lady has geared up as a host for the musical game show 'Start Music Reloaded'. The show kick-started on December 5 and Sreemukhi is grabbing all the attention over her stunning looks for the musical game show. The episodes of the reality show witnessed Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestants Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, Himaja, Rohini, Vithika as the guests.

Sreemukhi recently shared a couple of looks as she was shooting for the reality show. The host looks stunning in a white pretty dress while in the other look, Sreemukhi is sporting an Indo-Western look. The former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant is currently grabbing all the attention over her gorgeous looks on Instagram. Taking about the reality show, the first season of Start Music was hosted by Jhansi. Sreemukhi has taken over the second season of 'Start Music Reloaded'.

With this show, Sreemukhi makes her comeback as a host after her successful stint in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Recently, Sreemukhi met Bigg Boss winner Rahul and their picture went viral on social media. Along with a heart emoticon, Rahul wrote on Instagram, "Gatham Gathaha! Asalu relationship ipudu modalaindi! @sreemukhi." Check out the photo below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More