Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj fulfills his parents' dream of buying a flat; Read Details

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj has recently bought a flat thereby fulfilling the dream of his parents. The talented singer also bought a car a few days back.

Although the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu has already ended a few months back, the news and gossips related to the show still keeps on making headlines most of the time. The latest news that has come to everyone’s notice is related to season 3’s winner Rahul Sipligunj. The talented singer who was crowned the show’s ultimate winner has recently accomplished one of the biggest dreams of his parents for which he has been lauded by everyone.

Yes, you heard it right. Rahul Sipligunj has recently bought a flat thereby fulfilling the dream of his parents. He has shared this piece of news with his fans through his Instagram handle. Moreover, Rahul has also announced in the same post that he is now the proud owner of luxury car too! The singer also showed off his car along with the Instagram post thereby sending his fans into frenzy. Well, it seems like his hard work has finally paid off!

As soon as Rahul shared the good news on social media, his fellow housemates from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 including Himaja, Ali Reza and others have congratulated him for this amazing accomplishment. Many of you might be unaware about this fact that apart from being a talented singer, Rahul also happens to be a professional hair stylist. He had mentioned about his plans to set up a new salon with the prize money which he had received on winning Bigg Boss Telugu 3. We congratulate Rahul Sipligunj for getting one step closer to fulfilling his dreams!

