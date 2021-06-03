Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj shares a PIC of him hugging a mystery girl; Calls her 'best friend'

Earlier, Rahul was linked up to his co-contestant Ashu Reddy. Clearing the air, Rahul stated that they both were only good friends.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj recently shared a photo with his 'best friend' and it has taken social media by storm. Rahul's friends are curious about who the mystery lady in the photo is. However, Rahul Sipligunj has shared this cute photo of him with Harinya Reddyy remembering their one year of friendship. Captioning it, he wrote, "Thanks for being their for me since a year and I remember this day last year. June 1st, thanks for supporting me in everything , God bless you, keep supporting me for like 100 years @harinya_reddyy one of my best friend for life!"

One of his fans commented, "Ohh something something......", while the other wrote, "congrats and good to hear about your life partner." Many have dropped heart emoticons while asking who the girl in the photo is. Earlier, Rahul was linked up to his co-contestant Ashu Reddy. Clearing the air, Rahul stated that they both were only good friends. He wrote, “Yes we are in a relationship called ‘Jigiri Dost’ (Best friends)”.

Take a look at his latest post below:

Meanwhile, Rahul recently penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ali Reza. He wrote, "Happy birthday @i.ali.reza! I wish you to achieve lot of success as an actor! Mere dosth keep growing up and keep rocking! I love you mama."

To this, Ali replied, "I don't know why but ur heart felt wishes are always special to me . Love you too mama ."

