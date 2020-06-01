Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ashu Reddy heads back to Visakhapatnam to be with family after being stuck in Hyderabad

Now the former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy has shared pictures from Visakhapatnam which clearly states that the south siren is back home with her family.

The former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy was in Hyderabad amid the Coronavirus lockdown, away from family. As per the lockdown guidelines, the movement of people was restricted hence, Ashu Reddy could not head back home to be with her family. Now the former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant has shared pictures from Visakhapatnam which clearly states that the south siren is with her family in Visakhapatnam. The actress managed to leave Hyderabad after some travel restrictions were lifted. The gorgeous diva Ashu Reddy shared a stunning picture of a sunset from Vizag.

Not just the sunset, the stunner also shared a picture of herself whilst enjoying some me time. The fans and followers of Ashu Reddy are relieved that she finally got a chance to reunite with her family after spending so much time away from her family members. According to a news report on Etimes TV, the former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant revealed that her father and grandfather were in Vizag and she now she is extremely happy to be with them.

Further, the news reports, adds that Ashu Reddy was very worried when the gas leak incident took place in Vizag. The location of the gas leak happens to be very close to where Ashu's family was residing. Currently, Ashu Reddy is having a relaxed time at home. She also mentions in her Instagram story as to how happy she was to be back home.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Former contestant Ashu Reddy celebrates her birthday in style)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×