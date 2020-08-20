  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Varun Sandesh has the best anniversary wish for Vithika: Blessed to have you in my life

Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. The actor has also penned a sweet wish for her on Instagram.
Its celebration time for the celebrity couple Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru as the couple recently observed their fourth wedding anniversary. The two of them gathered a massive fan following after their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. For the unversed, the actor is currently in the US where he is spending quality time with his parents amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He has also been sharing his quarantine stories with fans on social media from time to time.

Meanwhile, Varun has penned a sweet note for his wife Vithika on the special occasion that reads, “Happy Anniversary Mi Amor. Blessed to have you in my life. Love you above and beyond. vithikasheru.”  Apart from that, he has also shared a lovely picture of the two of them that make for an endearing sight. While Varun wears a light pink-coloured kurta, Vithika, on the other hand, wears a blue saree teamed up with a pink blouse.

Apart from that, the actor has also thanked the fans for showering wishes on the two of them on their anniversary. For the unversed, Varun and Vithika fell in love with each other on the sets of the movie Paddanandi Premalo Mar that was released in 2015. They tied the knot the very next year on August 19 and have been setting major couple goals for others since then. Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the reality show was rerun on television in the midst of the lockdown that was imposed in the country.

Check out Varun's second Instagram post below:

