  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala announced the undisputed winner; Akhil becomes 1st runner up

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has finally come to end. And yes, the winner's name has been declared!
42346 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2020 11:52 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala announced the undisputed winner; Akhil becomes 1st runner upBigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala announced the undisputed winner; Akhil becomes 1st runner up
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been as exciting as its predecessors. This season also saw a lot of ups and downs and finally, the finale was held this Sunday, 20th December 2020. So, this year’s winner is none other than Abijeet Duddala himself. Yes, that’s right. Moreover, Akhil Sarthak has been declared the first runner up of the season. Apart from Abhijeet and Akhil, the ones who emerged as the finalists were Alekhya Harika, Syed Sohel Ryan, and Ariyana Glory. 

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 was made more special with the presence of megastar Chiranjeevi. He along with the original host Nagarjuna Akkineni handed over the winner’s trophy to Abhijeet. Apart from that, he has also received a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakh as the prize money including a bike. The actor also revealed how he couldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams about sharing the stage with the two big stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna.

Check out the pictures below:

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 6, 2020. There were a lot of rumours and speculations ahead of its premiere owing to the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it did premiere in the stipulated time with Nagarjuna returning as its host. The season began with the entry of 15 contestants including Abijeet, Akhil, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath, and Monal Gajjar. Later on, three more wild cards entered the show namely Swathi Deekshith, Avinash, and Kumar Sai. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Nagarjuna's grand entry to all the madness; A glimpse of extravaganza night

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

You may like these
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Nagarjuna's grand entry to all the madness; A glimpse of extravaganza night
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: EVICTED contestants reunite with finalists for an emotional ride in the last episode
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Contestants get emotional as they watch video compilation of their days in the house
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Archana cries her heart out after a huge fight with Som during task
Poll: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finalists Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeet; Whom do you think will win?
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Finalists of the season meet the former contestants on the show’s 100th episode
close