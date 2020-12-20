Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala announced the undisputed winner; Akhil becomes 1st runner up

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has finally come to end. And yes, the winner's name has been declared!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been as exciting as its predecessors. This season also saw a lot of ups and downs and finally, the finale was held this Sunday, 20th December 2020. So, this year’s winner is none other than Abijeet Duddala himself. Yes, that’s right. Moreover, Akhil Sarthak has been declared the first runner up of the season. Apart from Abhijeet and Akhil, the ones who emerged as the finalists were Alekhya Harika, Syed Sohel Ryan, and Ariyana Glory.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 was made more special with the presence of megastar Chiranjeevi. He along with the original host Nagarjuna Akkineni handed over the winner’s trophy to Abhijeet. Apart from that, he has also received a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakh as the prize money including a bike. The actor also revealed how he couldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams about sharing the stage with the two big stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna.

Check out the pictures below:

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 6, 2020. There were a lot of rumours and speculations ahead of its premiere owing to the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it did premiere in the stipulated time with Nagarjuna returning as its host. The season began with the entry of 15 contestants including Abijeet, Akhil, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath, and Monal Gajjar. Later on, three more wild cards entered the show namely Swathi Deekshith, Avinash, and Kumar Sai.

Credits :Star Maa

