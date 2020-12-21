Bigg Boss Telugu 4 After Party: Harika, Sohel, Akhil, Abhijeet and Ariyana celebrate homecoming with families

All the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 received warm and grand welcome at home and a few videos, photos of the same have surfaced on social media.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 ended on a grand note with megastar Chiranjeevi's presence on the reality show. The Sye Raa star announced Abhijeet Duddala as the winner of the season while Akhil became the first runner up. Abhijeet took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. All the 5 finalists- Abhijeeth, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Ariyana Glory performed extremely well throughout the season and deserved every bit to grab the top 5 positions. Post the finale, the finalists celebrated homecoming with their family and friends. They all received warm and grand welcome at home and a few videos, photos of the same have surfaced on social media.

Alekhya Harika shared a few photos and videos on her IG story as she returned home. The Instagram post read: "This has been an enriching experience, your love helped her evolve her as a better human! Now our watch has ended. Team alekhya Harika, signing off." The contestants looked super happy and also posed for photos with the contestants of the season. Syed Sohel Ryan's team also thanked everyone for supporting him throughout the journey.

The Instagram post read: "You are the main reason he is where he is right now. He might be working hard but you guys gave him a new life. You guys been a back bone. Supported him in need. Stood by him through out. He is blessed to have well wishers like you. Thank you is just a small word for what you all did."

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which was being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, kickstarted in September with 15 contestants- Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva.

Credits :Instagram

