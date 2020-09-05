Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is all set to launch; Here's what the show’s title winners of the past seasons are up to

Ahead of the launch of the show’s fourth season, here's a quick look at the title winners from the past three seasons and what they are doing currently.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is all set to be premiered on September 6. The reality TV show has helped a few media personalities take the limelight after their participation in the show. However, not all the contestants benefited with their participation. Ahead of the launch of the show’s fourth season, here's a quick look at the title winners from the past three seasons and what they are doing currently.

Season 1: Siva Balaji

In the debut season of Telugu Bigg Boss, noted actor Siva Balaji emerged as the winner. When he was in the house, he had a massive fan base. During her participation in the reality show, Siva was considered as a rebel with a cause in the show, which was then hosted by Jr NTR. Eventually, he emerged as the season’s title winner. However, after the show, he was not seen in any movies or TV shows. Apparently, he was too choosy about his picks.

Season 2: Kaushal Manda

The second season of Telugu Bigg Boss was hosted by Tollywood actor Nani. Kaushal Manda was the winner. The TV star tried to make a comeback into the small screen after his participation, but it did not go well. Kaushal later tried to make his next movie, and that did not work out too. Eventually, he starred in the daily soap Suryavamsham where he reprised the role of Adi Shankar. While the show soon went off-air, he also joined the popular show Agnisakshi before the lockdown. It is to be noted that he joined BJP in the year 2019.

Season 3: Rahul Sipligunj

The reality show’s third season was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, and when he went on a holiday, Ramya Krishnan hosted the show, until Nagarjuna made a come-back. Rahul Sipligunj was the titled winner of the show. Rahul, who is known for his famous songs, rose to fame instantly after his participation in the show. Now he is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Telugu film, which also has his close friend from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Ali Reza.

