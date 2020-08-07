  • facebook
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ashmitha Karnani REACTS to rumours of participating in the reality show

Actress Ashmitha Karnani, who was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, took to social media and cleared the air regarding the same.
Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 09:47 am
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ashmitha Karnani REACTS to rumours of participating in the reality show
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most awaited reality shows that the audience is looking forward to. The makers recently released the first logo teaser of season 4 and it has created an excitement among the fans. Yet again, BB 4 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and an official announcement will be made soon along with the teaser of the reality show.  Ever since the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 released the first teaser, there have been speculations about the probable contestants of the show. Recently, actress Ashmitha Karnani, who was rumoured to be a part of the show, took to social media and cleared the air regarding the same. 

During her recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Ashmitha was asked if she is a part of BB4. To this, she replied, "Hahhha nope! I really dunno how this thing Started" In her other post, she shared a picture of her husband and pet dog and wrote, "Never ever! Unless I can these 2 along." With the reality show inching closer to the grand launch, which is expected to start from August end, viewers are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for them. 

Check out her Instagram post below: 

Meanwhile, recently actors like Tarun, Shraddha Das Vishnupriya hit the headlines after reports started doing rounds that they are a part of Nagarjuna's show. However, they have refused to be a part of season 4. Take a look at celebs who rejected Bigg Boss Telugu 4. 

