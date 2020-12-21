Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Chiranjeevi gives Rs 10 lakh to Mehaboob; Gets emotional as he recalls his struggling days
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner while Akhil became the first runner up of the season. The finale episode of the reality show managed to light up the stage with megastar Chiranjeevi's presence as the chief guest. The Sye Raa star joined host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time as he interacted with each contestant of the season. One of the emotional yet heartwarming moments was when Chiranjeevi decided to gives Rs 10 lakhs to Mehaboob.
Despite not being a finalist, he got the amount of Rs 10 Lakh as the megastar was highly impressed by his dancing skills. Chiranjeevi wanted him to do better in his career. Mehaboob got teary-eyed and thanked megastar for his contribution. Chiranjeevi said, "You are a gem of a person and you remind me of myself when I was struggling to make my career." Chiranjeevi got emotional and also hugged him on the stage.
Before bidding goodbye to the contestants and viewers of the season, Chiranjeevi shared a piece of advice to everyone. He said, "Bigg Boss is like an institution where you learn about life."
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Worst show ever, if the winning amount is 50 lakhs, they have given half of it so sohel and only 25 to winner, how is that justice, doesn’t win count for anything, if they are so happy with sohel they would have given him extra 25 lakhs but why deduct it from winnings and give him totally half of it. There has to be some difference between winning and losing