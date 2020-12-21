Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Chiranjeevi gives Rs 10 lakh to Mehaboob; Gets emotional as he recalls his struggling days

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Mehaboob got teary-eyed and thanked megastar Chiranjeevi for his contribution.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner while Akhil became the first runner up of the season. The finale episode of the reality show managed to light up the stage with megastar Chiranjeevi's presence as the chief guest. The Sye Raa star joined host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time as he interacted with each contestant of the season. One of the emotional yet heartwarming moments was when Chiranjeevi decided to gives Rs 10 lakhs to Mehaboob.

Despite not being a finalist, he got the amount of Rs 10 Lakh as the megastar was highly impressed by his dancing skills. Chiranjeevi wanted him to do better in his career. Mehaboob got teary-eyed and thanked megastar for his contribution. Chiranjeevi said, "You are a gem of a person and you remind me of myself when I was struggling to make my career." Chiranjeevi got emotional and also hugged him on the stage.

Before bidding goodbye to the contestants and viewers of the season, Chiranjeevi shared a piece of advice to everyone. He said, "Bigg Boss is like an institution where you learn about life."

Kickstarted on September 16, the season began with the entry of 15 contestants including Abijeet, Akhil, Gangavva, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Noal Sean, Jordaar Sujatha, Lasya Manjunath, and Monal Gajjar. Later on, three more wild cards entered the show namely Swathi Deekshith, Avinash, and Kumar Sai.

Congratulations #Abijeet for winning #BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/OwKDH59zj6 — starmaa (@StarMaa) December 20, 2020

Credits :Twitter Star Maa

