Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Contestants get emotional as they watch video compilation of their days in the house

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss, the contestants were shown video compilations of their journey in the house.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Akhil was asked to go to the garden area where a beautiful setup was made. Upon seeing it, Akhil expressed how happy he was to see the setup. He was lauded by the Bigg Boss for his hard work and he was also hailed for focusing on the game. Later, he was shown a video compilation of his journey in the Bigg Boss house. He got emotional watching the video and had tears in his eyes.

Later, he stated that it was his biggest dream to enter the Bigg Boss house and he has worked hard to get in the house. He added that he always thought about his hard work and gave his best in all the tasks. He stated that he was confident that he would win the trophy. From the gallery, he took a picture and went back to the house.

Later, Abhijeet was called to the garden area. He was praised for his matured thinking and stated that he was a composed contestant. Abhijeet stated that deciding to enter the Bigg Boss house was the best decision of his life. He also took his favourite picture from the gallery. After entering the house, he told the others to enter the garden area with an open mind. Next person to enter the garden was Harika. Seeing her journey in the video compilation, Harika cried her heart out.

Credits :Star Maa

