Bigg Boss Telugu 4 countdown begins: Nagarjuna Akkineni promises entertainment like never before; WATCH

The makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have released a new promo and the fans ahead of its grand launch on September 6.

The countdown for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 begins and viewers can't keep calm. The makers of the reality show have released a new promo to set excitement among the fans ahead of its grand launch on September 6. Featuring host Nagarjuna Akkineni, the actor promises entertainment like never before. One can also notice, Nagarjuna looks stylish as ever and looks super excited as he takes over the fourth season of Bigg Boss for the second consecutive year. It remains to see if the reality show manages to keep the viewers hooked to their television screens and contestants add spice, entertainment this time again. The makers are yet to release an official list of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 starts from September 6 at 6 PM and fans literally can't keep calm. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM. Earlier, in a statement, Nagarjuna said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers."

The new promo caption reads, "Days to go!!! Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow Eye...#BiggBossTelugu4 Premieres September 6th at 6 PM on @StarMaa."

Check out Bigg Boss Telugu 4 countdown video below:

On the work front, Nag will be seen playing a merciless cop in Abishor Solomon's film Wild Dog. Nagarjuna has also signed a Telugu action-thriller with director Praveen Sattaru.

Fans are also looking forward to his comeback in Bollywood with and starrer Brahmastra.

