Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 1 Highlights: 6 contestants nominated, Sujatha and Kalyani get into a heated argument

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has kickstarted on a high and dramatic note as 6 contestants got nominated for the first eviction round. Remember Nagarjuna Akkineni had introduced to a 'connection game' during the launch episode? Well, here comes the first twist of the season. All the pairs were asked to stand in the garden area and after all the discussions one contestant from each pair was nominated. As a result, Abhijeet, Gangavva, Mehaboob, Surya Kiran, Akhil Sarthak, Divi and Sujatha are the six contestants nominated for this week.

Meanwhile, day 1 inside the house was filled with mixed emotions as some missed their family members. The first episode witnessed fights, tears, tasks and much more amidst the big bomb of nominations. Satyam fame director Surya Kiran confessed that he used to lie to his mother about his drinking and smoking habits while Monal got emotional on speaking about her family reunions. YouTuber Gangavva too got emotional as this reminded her of her parents. Mehaboob too broke down into tears as he expressed his feelings of missing his parents and how if he had only one day to live, he would spend with them.

Sujatha gets a call from Syed, who is in the secret room. While they thought it can be about tasks, Syed asked her to send food and other essentials. This led to a heated argument between Sujatha and Karate Kalyani as other housemates opined that Sujatha must have confirmed that who is assigning them the tasks and that if it was Bigg Boss.

Later, again during the nomination task, Sujatha and Kalyani got into an argument. The duo accused that they are targeting each other. Surya Kiran then tried to sort their differences and asked Kalyani to calm down while Monal tried to pacify Sujatha.

