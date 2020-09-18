Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 11 highlights: Jabardasth fame Avinash makes wild card entry, Gangavva pleads to leave

Gangavva requests Bigg Boss for her exit. On being called in the confession room, Gangavva pleads to say that she can't stay locked up in this house anymore.

In a new twist, Jabardasth fame Avinash made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu house. After Kumar Sai, Avinash has entered the house. He made a very energetic entry by making housemates dance and dressed up as a joker. He got a warm welcome from the housemates though it was quite a shocking moment for many. Later the contestants continue with the BB TV task in which a few housemates get divided into two teams- Team Avinash and Team Kumar Sai. The teammates had to entertain the audience (other housemates) with hilarious skits.

Meanwhile, Gangavva, who was nominated last time for the eviction, is once again in the danger zone along with Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet.

Who according to you should exit Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in the second week? Let us know in the comment section below.

