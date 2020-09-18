  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 11 highlights: Jabardasth fame Avinash makes wild card entry, Gangavva pleads to leave

Gangavva requests Bigg Boss for her exit. On being called in the confession room, Gangavva pleads to say that she can't stay locked up in this house anymore.
47763 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 11 highlights from September 17 episode Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 11 highlights: Jabardasth fame Avinash makes wild card entry, Gangavva pleads to leave
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a new twist, Jabardasth fame Avinash made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu house. After Kumar Sai, Avinash has entered the house. He made a very energetic entry by making housemates dance and dressed up as a joker. He got a warm welcome from the housemates though it was quite a shocking moment for many. Later the contestants continue with the BB TV task in which a few housemates get divided into two teams- Team Avinash and Team Kumar Sai. The teammates had to entertain the audience (other housemates) with hilarious skits. 

Later, Gangavva, requests Bigg Boss for her exit. On being called in the confession room, Gangavva pleads to say that she can't stay locked up in this house anymore and also thanks Bigg Boss for taking care of her. She breaks down into tears while sharing difficulties of surviving inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. Bigg Boss sends her to the medical room. Bigg Boss house is witnessing news twists and turns with each passing day and viewers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Evaru ee Joker??  Let's wait and watch!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa

A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance rehearsals lo #Akhil manasu chikkukupoinda? #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa

A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on

Meanwhile, Gangavva, who was nominated last time for the eviction, is once again in the danger zone along with Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet. 

Who according to you should exit Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in the second week? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Wild card entrant Kumar Sai is charging a whopping amount per week? 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement