Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 14 Highlights: After Kalyani's eviction, Nagarjuna brings double elimination twist

All the contestants who were in the safe zone were asked to vote between Harika and Monal to save one of them from double eviction.

Karate Kalyani as we all know got eliminated this weekend from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. On Sunday's episode, Nagarjuna Akkineni welcomed Kalyani on the stage and she expressed her happiness for being a part of the show. Before bidding goodbye to the show, she was asked to rank the contestants and also dropped the 'bigg bomb' on Devi Nagavalli. Due to 'bigg bomb', Devi gets nominated directly for this week's eviction. Kalyani ranks Sujatha, Sohel, Ariana Glory, Kumar Sai and Gangavva as bottom 5 contestants while she ranked others in the top 5.

Later, Nagarjuna Akkineni brought double elimination twist in the game. Each nominated contestant was given a balloon with their name on it. Red stands for danger zone while greens indicate that the contestant is safe. Abhijeet, Amma Rajasekhar and Kumar Sai got saved next from the elimination. Later, Devi read a scroll that mentioned Sohel and Noel Sean are safe. Now all the contestants who were in the safe zone were asked to vote between Harika and Monal to save one of them from eviction.

Most of them voted for Monal to be safe, Harika was announced as eliminated. However, she was later brought in to the house and Nagarjuna told the contestants that it was a lesson to them for not taking nomination task seriously. He asked contestants to not self-nominate themselves.

Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar shares a cosy photo with her 'true happiness' Mahesh Babu; Says 'Be loving and be kind'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×