  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 2 Highlights: Sohail and Abhijeet engage in a verbal spat

It looks like the season is already witnessing some fights even in the first week of the show's launch.
1970 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 2 Highlights: Sohail and Abhijeet engage in a verbal spatBigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 2 Highlights: Sohail and Abhijeet engage in a verbal spat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss is already witnessing drama every other day. The already existing fights are expected to heat up even more with the entry of Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohail Ryan from the secret room. In the latest teaser of the episode, Sohail and Abhijeet can be seen engaging in a verbal spat. Abhijeet, who has been a cool headed contestant so far, lost his calm when Sohail retaliated his stand.

Co-contestant Ariyana was also seen expressing her discomfort to Noel about the fight. After contestants ignored them and their food order the other day, Ariyana and Sohail were sent into the house to question the housemates about the same. On social media, fans were seen commenting on the game of Abhijeet and Sohail. While some of the audience supported Sohail, several were seen comparing Abhijeet with Varun Sandesh from season 3.

Also read:Mahesh Babu to bring Vamshi Paidipally on board as writer for an upcoming web series? 

It should be noted that Abhijeet has already been in soup after he passed a comment on Karate Kalyani’s plans to wear a saree like Gangavva. After she told that she got offended by the comment, Abhijeet apologised for the same. She told Abhijeet that it was bodyshaming. Abhijeet explained that it was a casual comment and he did not do it with any bad intention. Abhijeet is one of the seven contestants nominated for elimination in the first week.

Credits :Star Maa

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement