Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 2 Highlights: Sohail and Abhijeet engage in a verbal spat

It looks like the season is already witnessing some fights even in the first week of the show's launch.

The fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss is already witnessing drama every other day. The already existing fights are expected to heat up even more with the entry of Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohail Ryan from the secret room. In the latest teaser of the episode, Sohail and Abhijeet can be seen engaging in a verbal spat. Abhijeet, who has been a cool headed contestant so far, lost his calm when Sohail retaliated his stand.

Co-contestant Ariyana was also seen expressing her discomfort to Noel about the fight. After contestants ignored them and their food order the other day, Ariyana and Sohail were sent into the house to question the housemates about the same. On social media, fans were seen commenting on the game of Abhijeet and Sohail. While some of the audience supported Sohail, several were seen comparing Abhijeet with Varun Sandesh from season 3.

It should be noted that Abhijeet has already been in soup after he passed a comment on Karate Kalyani’s plans to wear a saree like Gangavva. After she told that she got offended by the comment, Abhijeet apologised for the same. She told Abhijeet that it was bodyshaming. Abhijeet explained that it was a casual comment and he did not do it with any bad intention. Abhijeet is one of the seven contestants nominated for elimination in the first week.

Credits :Star Maa

