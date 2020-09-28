  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 21 Highlights: Devi Nagavalli evicted; saves Ariyana from nominations

Devi got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house and knowing this, Ariyana and Akhil broke down into tears.
1970 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 21 Highlights: Devi Nagavalli evicted; saves Ariyana from nominations
The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw Nagarjuna Akkineni paying last respect to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The host paid an emotional tribute to the singer, who passed away on Friday and said, "We no longer have the blessing to be able to hear his voice but I am sure the celestial beings are enjoying his music. Keep him, safe dear Lord, keep our Balu safe." Well, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing episode. As we all know, Devi Nagavalli, Lasya Manjunath, Ariyana Glory, Kumar Sai Pampana, Mehboob Dilse, Monal Gajjar and Harika were nominated for eviction. 

The new weekend episode i.e. on September 27, the reality house witnessed a new exit. The episode kickstarted by a dance performance of Ariyana and housemates gathered to play some fun game segments. One of the games required housemates to freeze on one leg as and when the music stops. Harika who performed well during the task got saved from eviction. Later, Nagarjuna announced Devi is the one who will leave the show this weekend and knowing this, Ariyana and Akhil broke down into tears. Amma Rajeshkhar consoled Devi Nagavalli as she was leaving the house. Noel was all praise for Devi and addressed her as the most dedicated contestant of the house.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elimination day..House nundi bayatiki velledevaru? #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa

A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday Funday lo entertain chese games  #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa

A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on

Before leaving, Devi dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Ariyana and she got saved from the upcoming nominations. She saved her close friend and co-contestant from the next nominations. Well, let's wait to know what Monday has in stores for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants. 

Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on Devi's eviction in the comment section below, 

