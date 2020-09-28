Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 21 Highlights: Devi Nagavalli evicted; saves Ariyana from nominations

Devi got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house and knowing this, Ariyana and Akhil broke down into tears.

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw Nagarjuna Akkineni paying last respect to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The host paid an emotional tribute to the singer, who passed away on Friday and said, "We no longer have the blessing to be able to hear his voice but I am sure the celestial beings are enjoying his music. Keep him, safe dear Lord, keep our Balu safe." Well, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing episode. As we all know, Devi Nagavalli, Lasya Manjunath, Ariyana Glory, Kumar Sai Pampana, Mehboob Dilse, Monal Gajjar and Harika were nominated for eviction.

Before leaving, Devi dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on Ariyana and she got saved from the upcoming nominations. She saved her close friend and co-contestant from the next nominations. Well, let's wait to know what Monday has in stores for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants.

Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on Devi's eviction in the comment section below,

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam: Aditi Rao Hydari shares BTS PHOTOS from the multistarrer

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×