Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 22 Highlights: 7 contestants nominated for eviction in a process of an interesting task

Last week, Devi Nagavalli got evicted from the show and now the new week has only big surprises in the store for the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has entered in its fourth week and from day one, the Telugu version of the reality show is taking news twists and turns. We saw new wild card entry in the first week of the show itself followed by a couple of more in the last two weeks. The latest wild card contestant that is grabbing all the attention is Swathi Deekshith who shot to fame with Allari Naresh's Jump Jilani and Ladies. Last week, Devi Nagavalli got evicted from the show and now the new week has only big surprises in the store for the viewers. This time, the nomination task was different than the usual one.

The contestants were given an interesting task in which they had to trade with two hitmen, Akhil and Sohel, in order to nominate the contestant they want to for elimination. In this process, Amma Rajasekhar nominated Swathi, Mehaboob nominated Abhijeet while Ariyana nominated Lasya, Sujatha nominated Kumar Sai and Harika nominated Mehaboob. Out of two hitmen, Sohel got nominated as she could not trade more money than Akhil in the task. On the other hand, Akhil nominated Harika.

Ariyana was already safe from this week's nomination as Devi Nagavalli saved her before getting evicted from the show. Gangavva has immunity as she is the captain of the house.

Later in the day, there were a few light moments in the house. Avinash revealed that he likes getting attention from female contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. Sohel and Lasya's onscreen chemistry grabbed attention.

Meanwhile, new wild card entrant Swathi, in a conversation with Abhijeet said that she needs to get close to other contestants in the game. Lasya and Neol had a heated argument.

Credits :Pinkvilla

