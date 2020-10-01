  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 23 Highlights: Housemates gear up for a new task; Avinash gets injured

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 housemates geared up for the first phase of the task called 'Killer Coins'.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. The fourth season of the reality show is only getting better and viewers can't wait to know what's next in stores for them. The last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with Amma Rajasekhar getting angry at Mehaboob. On the other hand,  Harika while speaking to Abhijeet revealed that she felt ignored post Swathi Deekshith's entry in the house. In the switch coin twist, after Mehaboob left, Sujata picked it up. Bigg Boss later revealed that whoever gets it will get certain benefits. Knowing this, Sujatha tried to guard the coin. Sohel, Ariyana and Mehaboob tried to steal a few coins, which left a few contestants upset. 

Later, the housemates geared up with the first phase of the task called 'Killer Coins'. Avinash, Sohel, Mehaboob and Akhil were leading with highest scorers. In phase 2, the contestants tried to attach the killer coin on one of the fellow contestant's jacket. The one who will have the coin attached by the end buzzer will lose half of the total points earned so far. Monal became the last contestant who was left with the coin and this left her angry. She broke down in the bathroom. Bigg Boss asked her to speak and vent her anger in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Jabardasth fame Avinash got injured during the task and was taken to the medical room for treatment. He suddenly collapsed in the garden area. It remains to see if he returns to the game again. However, the housemates continued the killer coins task without him. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7 contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. Check it out below: 

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 22 Highlights: 7 contestants nominated for eviction in a process of an interesting task 

