Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 24 highlights: Amma Rajasekhar and Sohel get into a tiff; Kumar Sai becomes the captain

The latest episode of the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss started on high drama. Sohel apologised to Amma Rajasekhar for shouting at him during the previous episode; Amma Rajasekhar accepted the apology and consoled Sohel. Everyone but Avinash continued the Killer Coins task’s second phase. Before the second phase took off, phase 3 of the task was announced. For this, the participants were asked to improve their individual score. After knowing his game plan, Rajasekhar asked Sohel to return all the coins he stole from him the other night.

After Rajasekhar told him this, Sohel went into a dilemma. Sujatha used her special power - switch coin and switched coins with co-contestant Mehaboob who had won over 10 thousand points when she used her power. After the task, Sujatha, Harika, Amma Rajasekhar and Kumar Sai stood up for the captaincy contender. Mehaboob, who was expecting to become the captain, got emotional and the other contestants consoled him.

Later, when Akhil and Monal had a conversation with Mehaboob, he vented out his frustration. The episode also witnessed a tiff between Amma Rajasekhar and Sohel. Rajasekhar expresses his disappointment after Sohel claimed that the latter breached his trust. Sohel tried to explain why he did so, but Rajasekhar refused to hear him out. Kumar Sai won the task with the highest number of coins and become the new captain.

