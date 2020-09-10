Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 3 Highlights: Ariyana, Syed enter the house, Akhil breaks down & Abhijeet loses calm

Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan's conversation with housemates led to a heated argument as they entered Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni kickstarted on September 6 and it has already set high expectations among the viewers of the reality show. Within three days, the show is witnessing new twists and turns, and clearly, housemates are having a tough time dealing with each other. Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan, who were in the secret room, have finally entered the house. As soon as they entered the house, the duo questioned housemates the reason for not sending them food for a day. Followed what was a shocking turn of events and changing equations. Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan's conversation with housemates led to a heated argument.

Abhijeet also lost his calm and got into argument with Sohel for picking fights purposely with everyone in the house. Akhil, on the other hand, got emotional as he recalled something about his family. He broke into tears as she spoke about his family with Noel. Later, discussing the task, Kalyani clarifies to everyone that why she fed Ariyana even after their fight and that she understood the value of hunger. Meanwhile, Devi, who is upset about the scenario walks off, Kalyani later cries to Surya Kiran stating how she can't change herself according to everyone here.

Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva are the 16 contestants of the season.

