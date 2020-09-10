Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 3 Highlights: Ariyana, Syed enter the house, Akhil breaks down & Abhijeet loses calm
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni kickstarted on September 6 and it has already set high expectations among the viewers of the reality show. Within three days, the show is witnessing new twists and turns, and clearly, housemates are having a tough time dealing with each other. Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan, who were in the secret room, have finally entered the house. As soon as they entered the house, the duo questioned housemates the reason for not sending them food for a day. Followed what was a shocking turn of events and changing equations. Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan's conversation with housemates led to a heated argument.
#Ariyana & #SyedSohel house enter ayaru with a motive...Will that be a success??#BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/tAltpQLvFw
— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 9, 2020
Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva are the 16 contestants of the season.