Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 34 Highlights: Gangavva quits the show; Nagarjuna warns Abhijeet & other contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. The reality show has completed 34 days and is only piquing viewers' interest. The latest weekend episode saw Gangavva's self-eviction. Gangavva said she is not able to perform during the tasks and that her health is a priority. Doctors were sent inside the house and after which the makers decided to let Gangavva quits the show. She requested Nagarjuna to let her go. Other housemates also broke down into tears.

She decided to quit the show and before leaving she saved Akhil from this week's elimination. She received a warm exit from the reality show and also a standing ovation from the housemates. Sharing her opinion about each contestant, Gangavva said Akhil is her favourite and that she would like to adopt him. She called Sohel a tempered person and Monal as a hardworking person.

Gangavva's farewell was the highlight yet an emotional moment for the contestants during the last episode. As the show started, Nagarjuna took a class of a few male contestants for their wrongdoings in the house during the week. He questioned Akhil and Abhijeet for dragging Monal into their argument. He also asked Abhijeet to stop pulling down people on the basis of their qualifications. The actor-host warned Sohel that his loud and aggressive behaviour is looking bad outside. Mehboob was not spared either for using foul and strong language in the house.

