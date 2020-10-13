Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 36 Highlights: 9 contestants get nominated; Sohel uses his special power

Mehaboob too was nominated but the game took a fortunate turn for him as Sohel as a caption used his special powers and saved him from nominations.

Monday stands for nomination in Bigg Boss house and this time again, the housemates witnessed new twists and turns. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is taking new turns with each passing day and contestants of the show are leaving no stone unturned to show their visibility. In the last episode, i.e. on October 12, 9 contestants got nominated. Monal, Ariyana, Abhijeet, Kumar, Divi, Akhil, Noel, Lasya and Harika are nominated for the coming weekend nomination. Mehaboob too was nominated but the game took a fortunate turn for him as Sohel as a caption used his special powers and saved him from nominations.

During the nomination procedure, Noel named Divi and Abhijeet for nomination while Harika put Ariyana and Kumar Sai in the danger zone. Abhijeet nominated Mehaboob and Akhil, on the other hand, Lasya nominated Mehaboob and Divi. Mehaboob took two names Divi and Ariyana for the nomination. Sohel nominated Ariyana and Kumar Sai. Amma Rajasekhar nominated Lasya and Abhijeet at the same time Avinash nominated Divi and Abhijeet. Monal nominated Ariyana and Divi.

Mehaboob clearly became lucky and got saved by Sohel this. Now it remains to see who will leave the house this weekend. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Amma Rajasekhar and Sohel got into an argument over household stuff. The duo fought over doing dishes. From giving opinions to blaming and calling each other fake, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 housemates are now having a rollercoaster ride.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×