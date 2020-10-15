Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 38 Highlights: New task creates chaos and drama; Noel Sean becomes the captain again

Sohel was being targetted by everyone, who later broke down into tears as he felt everyone was finding fault in him.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has completed over one month since its launch last month and the show is witnessing new twists and turns with each passing day. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw housemates fighting and giving their best in the captaincy task. The housemates were asked to perform a certain task that included trimming hair and shaving head as well. Divi was asked to get into the bathtub full of cow dung and search 100 buttons in it while Avinash had to eat bananas in a weird way. He was asked to eat bananas wearing a stocking on the face.

On the other hand, Akhil had to sit on the chair until Bigg Boss' notice. However, it wasn't a regular relaxing session but instead was put under the torture mode as others had to wah him continuously with soap water and shampoo. Avinash, from the other team, objected Sohel's intervention in the task despite being the sanchalak. Noel showed his generous side and wiped Akhil's tears as other poured shampoo all over on his face so that he leaves the chair. Ariyana's team tried to object Noel's action and this lead to an argument between them.

Sohel was being targetted by everyone, who later broke down into tears as he felt everyone was finding fault in him.

Noel won the captaincy task yet again. He becomes the captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house yet again for the second time.

