Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 43 Highlights: Kumar Sai gets evicted; Nagarjuna Akkineni fulfils his wish

Ahead of Kumar Sai's eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house, the housemates played a fun game.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is taking new turns with each passing episode and the latest one, on October 18, witnessed another eviction of the season. Kumar Sai, who entered the show as a wild card entrant, got evicted on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Kumar Sai and Monal were called in the confession room. As Nag announced Kumar Sai got eliminated, he made an exit while Monal stayed in the confession room. Before bidding goodbye to the housemates, Kumar dropped 'Bigg Bomb' on  Amma Rajasekhar, which means he has to clean washrooms for a week. Nag also fulfiled Kumar Sai's wish of giving him a chance to narrate a script.

Ahead of the eviction, the housemates played a fun game. The contestants were divided into two teams while Noel, being the captain was sanchalak. Later, the housemates danced in pairs with Amma Rajasekhar and host Nagarjuna judged them. Sohel left everyone stunned with her belly dance during the fun task. Nag later revealed that Abhijeet and Ariyana are save from this week's eviction, which got smile and relief on everyone's face. 

Check out promos below: 


It was a fun-filled episode and now it remains to see what the new week has in stores for the audience. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Are you enjoying Bigg Boss Telugu season 4? 

