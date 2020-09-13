  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 6: Season to have its first elimination; Kattappa of the house all set to be announced

It will be revealed today that who is the Kattappa of the house, and the show will have its first elimination for the season.
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is heading for a dramatic weekend episode. The first ever elimination of the season is all set to happen today, and we will also get to see who will be the Kattappa of the house from Saturday’s episode. On Saturday’s episode, the contestants were asked to ‘stamp’ their co constantans based on who they have doubts on. Among the fans, there is a buzz that this decision of Kattappa will be important in the season. Divi Vadthya, who did not speak for the first three days in the show, finally spoke up after Bigg Boss’ task for her. 

While her glamorous entry created big expectations among the fans, the way she kept quite for three days, came as a disappointment to the show’s fans. However, when she spoke up and expressed what she thought about the other contestants, her fanbase increased. Contestant Surya Kiran had a fight with Divi, and Amma Rajashekar has been trying to get close with her for the past two episodes.

As today’s episode will show who will be eliminated from the season, expectations on the episode is sky high. The contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are, Gangavva, Abijeet, Divi, Akhil Sarthak, Surya Kiran, Mehboob and Sujatha. With fans’ reaction on social media, it is expected that Sujatha will be eliminated this week. However, we have to wait to know for sure who will be eliminated and who will stay in the show.

