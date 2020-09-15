Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 8 Highlights: 9 contestants get nominated with unexpected twists and turns

Kumar Sai, who made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house recently got nominated on the first day itself. The nomination task witnessed quite a few twists and turns.

Surya Kiran got eliminated on September 13 from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house and after the first eviction, the housemates have kickstarted the second week with new twists and turns. In the second week, not one or two but total 9 contestants got nominated for the new eviction round. Yes, you read that right! Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are in the danger zone. Kumar Sai, who made a wild card entry in the house recently got nominated on the first day itself. The nomination task witnessed quite a few twists and turns.

All the contestants except Lasya, who is the captain of the week were asked to get on a boat placed in the garden area. After every buzzer, one contestant had to step down of the boat based on the majority of votes. Gangavva, who was nominated even last week, was the first to step off the boat and got herself in the danger zone as she could not sit for long. Sujatha, Divi, Akhil, Ariyana and Mehaboob got saved as they sat for the longest time while others got into nominations.

Later, Lasya, the first captain of the house nominated Amma Rajasekhar as the ‘Ration Manager’ of the week. Besides taking care of ration of each housemate, Amma Rajasekhar also gets 1000 points for personal use. Well, this did not go well with Devi who got into argument with Lasya for choosing Amma as 'Ration Manager'.

Well, within a week, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is witnessing news twists and turns and viewers can't wait to know what's in store for them next.

Meanwhile, who according to you should get nominated in the second week of the reality show? Let us know in the comment section below.

