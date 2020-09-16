  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 9 Highlights: Monal opens up on her complicated relationship to Abhijeet & BB TV task

Abhijeet revealed he was into two serious relationships and after listening to his side of the story, Monal also opened up about her personal life.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 9 Highlights from September 15 episode Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 9 Highlights: Monal opens up on her complicated relationship to Abhijeet & BB TV task
On the second day of the week, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house witnessed some laughter, emotions and a lot of more to bring entertainment to the viewers. The last episode saw Abhijeet opens up about his previous relationships to Monal. Abhijeet revealed he was into two serious relationships and after listening to his side of the story, Monal also opened up about her personal life. She confessed that there is one person who changed her life in a big way and that's her only love story in life. Abhijeet asked about her relationship status, to this she replied it is complicated. Later, Monal tells him that Harika likes him and Abhijeet is quite surprised on knowing this.

Devi and Abhijeet get into an argument over kitchen work. It all started after Devi insisted Lasya to involve everyone into kitchen duties. To set the mood, the morning begins with Harika's sizzling dance moves. Akhil too joins her and they set the dance floor on fire. Later, the housemates were introduced with 'BB TV' task, wherein Kalyani played Kanthamma, who wants to get her daughter married to an NRI, played by Akhil. Divi, Devi and Kalyani steal the show with their performance.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are 9 nominated contestants of the week. 

Who according to you should exit Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in the second week? Let us know in the comment section below. 

