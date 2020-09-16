Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 9 Highlights: Monal opens up on her complicated relationship to Abhijeet & BB TV task

Abhijeet revealed he was into two serious relationships and after listening to his side of the story, Monal also opened up about her personal life.

On the second day of the week, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house witnessed some laughter, emotions and a lot of more to bring entertainment to the viewers. The last episode saw Abhijeet opens up about his previous relationships to Monal. Abhijeet revealed he was into two serious relationships and after listening to his side of the story, Monal also opened up about her personal life. She confessed that there is one person who changed her life in a big way and that's her only love story in life. Abhijeet asked about her relationship status, to this she replied it is complicated. Later, Monal tells him that Harika likes him and Abhijeet is quite surprised on knowing this.

Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are 9 nominated contestants of the week.

