Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Did Samantha Akkineni set high TRPs as the host for the Dussehra special episode?

It was Samantha Akkineni's first time ever as a host and she received an immense response for her short stint on Bigg Boss.
34960 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Did Samantha Akkineni set high TRPs as the host for the Dussehra special episode?
Samantha Akkineni recently stepped in for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as a debutante host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episode. It was her first time ever as a host and she received an immense response for her short stint on Bigg Boss. According to the reports, the show's special episode has reportedly gained a massive 11.4 TVR. Sam has set solid TRP and clearly, she managed to grab all the attention with her mesmerising appearance on the reality show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 'Mega Episode' was the talk of the town for quite a few reasons. However, all the eyes were on Sam.

Meanwhile, post hosting Dussehra special Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episode, Sam took to Instagram and shared her experience. Taking to Instagram, the South beauty wrote, "An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before .. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this ..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ..And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #BiggBossTelugu4." 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here's how viewers reacted to her stint as a host on Nagarjuna's show 

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara as the second female lead.

Sam is also making her Hindi web-debut with The Family Man Season 2.

Credits :Twitter

