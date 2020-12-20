Bigg Boss Telugu 4: EVICTED contestants reunite with finalists for an emotional ride in the last episode

Mehaboob and Divi were among the few who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. Avinash also entered and his reunion with BFF Ariyana was one of the emotional highlights.

Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has got five contestants as the finalists of the season- Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Harika. After three months of a rollercoaster ride, the reality show is all set for the grand finale tonight and viewers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. The last episode of the season, December 19, witnessed a few evicted contestants entering the house. Former contestants of season 4 and finalists reunited in the last episode and it was one emotional ride.

Gangavva and Sujatha entered the house and it was a huge surprise for the finalists. They looked super excited about seeing them in the house. Noel Sean entered the house in the most stylish yet entertaining way by singing the theme song of the reality show. Sujatha played the video message sent from the families of the finalists while Noel wished Ariyana good luck along with a piece of advice. Mehaboob and Divi were also among the few who entered the BB house. Avinash also entered and his reunion with BFF Ariyana was one of the emotional highlights of the episode.

The contestants before leaving the house wished finalists good luck and asked them to stay positive. Avinash entertained everyone with his on-point comic timing. Later, the 5 finalists danced their heart out and celebrated the last special moments in the garden area of the reality house.

Take a look at the promos:

Also Read: Poll: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finalists Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeet; Who do you think will win?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter Star Maa

Share your comment ×