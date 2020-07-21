Bigg Boss Telugu 4 First Teaser: Makers unveil the logo; Fans demand for Jr NTR as host of the new season

Amidst the reports of uncertainty over timeline and presence of crew for the show, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have unveiled the first teaser logo of the show and it has set high expectations among audiences.

The makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu version have geared up with the preparation for the new season. Amidst the reports of uncertainty over timeline and presence of crew for the show, the makers have unveiled the first teaser logo of the show and it has set high excitement among the viewers on social media. Bigg Boss fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. The BGM and logo look quite interesting and catchy and well, we need to wait until the makers officially announce the host of the season.

Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni will host Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the makers are expected to make an official announcement on the same soon. Meanwhile, ever since the teaser logo was release, viewers have been demanding for Jr NTR as the host for season 4. The first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR and it managed to pick the highest TRP. The second season was hosted by Nani followed by Nagarjuna for 3rd edition. As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host even for Bigg Boss 4th edition. The pre-production for the same has already begun in Annapurna Studios.

Reports are doing rounds that BB 4 will begin airing from August 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are figuring out how to manage the huge crew on the sets. However, now only time will say whether the show will be aired on the stipulated time or not. Rahul Sipligunj won the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

