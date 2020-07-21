  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 First Teaser: Makers unveil the logo; Fans demand for Jr NTR as host of the new season

Amidst the reports of uncertainty over timeline and presence of crew for the show, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have unveiled the first teaser logo of the show and it has set high expectations among audiences.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 09:38 am
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 First Teaser: Makers unveil the logo; Fans demand for Jr NTR as host of the new seasonBigg Boss Telugu 4 First Teaser: Makers unveil the logo; Fans demand for Jr NTR as host of the new season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu version have geared up with the preparation for the new season. Amidst the reports of uncertainty over timeline and presence of crew for the show, the makers have unveiled the first teaser logo of the show and it has set high excitement among the viewers on social media. Bigg Boss fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. The BGM and logo look quite interesting and catchy and well, we need to wait until the makers officially announce the host of the season. 

Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni will host Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the makers are expected to make an official announcement on the same soon. Meanwhile, ever since the teaser logo was release, viewers have been demanding for Jr NTR as the host for season 4. The first season of the reality show was hosted by Jr NTR and it managed to pick the highest TRP. The second season was hosted by Nani followed by Nagarjuna for 3rd edition. As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host even for Bigg Boss 4th edition. The pre-production for the same has already begun in Annapurna Studios.

Meanwhile, watch Bigg Boss Telugu 4 teaser here: 

Reports are doing rounds that BB 4 will begin airing from August 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are figuring out how to manage the huge crew on the sets. However, now only time will say whether the show will be aired on the stipulated time or not. Rahul Sipligunj won the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement