Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Full Contestants List: Monal Gajjar, Noel Sean to Gangavva; 16 celebs of Nagarjuna's show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 full list of contestants: Monal Gajjar, Syed Sohail Ryan, Noel Sean to Gangavva; Meet 16 celebs of Nagarjuna hosted reality show.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 12:15 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kickstarted on a grand note with host Nagarjuna Akkineni's special performance. From the very start, Nag promised the audience that it will be never before seen season and expected the unexpected in terms of entertainment. Also, the Telugu actor-host will be seen playing a dual role and there are a lot of twists that one will see in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, here's a look at 16 contestants of the season that are set to take over your television screens for the next three months. 

Take a look below: 

1. Monal Gajjar: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monal is a pretty popular and known face in South Indian film industry. She made her acting début with Malayalam film Dracula (2012). She was also seen in Tamil films like Vanavarayan Vallavarayan and Sigaram Thodu.  During her interaction with Nag, Monal said, "I'm an emotional person; I lost my father at a young age." The actress also broke down as she shared about her father with co-contestants inside the house. Looks like it is going to be a rollercoaster ride for her. 

2. Surya Kiran: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Subramani Radha Suresh aka Surya Kiran is a writer and director. He is known for directing the film, Satyam. He was the second contestant of the season to join Monal in the house. 

3. Lasya: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lasya Manjunath became the third contestant of season 4. She is known as an anchor for the TV show 'Something Special' with co-host Ravi.

4. Abhijeet Duddala: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is Beautiful fame Abhijeet makes his entry to the reality show house. The film was directed by Sekhar Kammula and it released in 2012. The actor is here to make the best use of this platform, professionally as well on a personal level. Before entering the house, Abhijeet also told Nag that his parents are expecting him to find a partner inside the house.

5. Sujatha: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sujatha is a news presenter and grabbed attention with the show 'Jordaar'. Her show is a daily satiric program on current affairs, politicians and entertainment industry. Let's wait to know if she manages to entertain the audience. 

6. Mehaboob Shaikh:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehaboob Shaikh AKA mehaboobdilse from Guntur is actor-dancer and YouTuber. He has grabbed all the attention already after leaving Nag stunned with 50 pushups. 

7. Devi Nagavalli:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Journalist Devi Nagavalli is the 7th contestant who becomes a part of the show. The popular news presenter is born and brought up in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. 

8. Alekhya Harika: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alekhya Harika, popularly known for series Dethadi and Chitra Vichitram is set to make a place in the industry. Revealing to Nag, she said it was always her dream to be on the show. She is expected to set the screens on fire. 

9. Amma Rajasekhar: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Filmmaker Arumugam Rajashekar aka Amma Rajasekhar is known for films like Ranam (2006), Takkari (2007), Rudrathandavam (2011). He is also a choreographer. 

10. Syed Sohel Ryan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TV actor Syed Sohail Ryan is the 8th contestant who joins Nagarjuna Akkineni and has entered into 'secret neighbour house'.  He started his career as a model and entered acting in movies from 2018. 

11. Ariyana Glory:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ariyana Glory, the TV actor and anchor is the next confirmed contestants of the popular TV reality show. "I left my family for my passion; this is the boldest thing I did in life," she said before entering the glass-walled house. She joined Syed Sohail in a secret house. Let's wait to know if these two manage to create the much-needed drama for the show. 

12. Karate Kalyani: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kalyani Padala known by her stage name Karate Kalyani is also a part of the reality show. She is known for her roles in films like Guntur Talkies, Raja the Great, Yevade Subramanyam among others.

13. Noel Sean: 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Singer Noel Sean, who recently hit the headlines over his divorce with Ester has entered the house. 

14. Divi Vadthya:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actress Divya is among the 16 contestants locked inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. 

15. Akhil Sarthak:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TV actor, model Akhil Sarthak who is quite a fitness freak is expected to grab all the attention inside the house. However, only time will tell who manages to survive inside the controversial house. 

16. Gangavva:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

58-year-old YouTuber Gangavva from Lambadipally has also entered the house. Nagarjuna asked other contestants to take care of her as she entered the house. 

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni concluded the launch episode saying, "I along with the 16 contestants are COVID-19 negative, enjoy 15 weeks of non-stop enjoyment." 

​Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Monday-Friday at 9 PM and on weekends at 9:30 PM. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil winner Arav Nafeez gets married to actress Raahei; Harathi and other former contestants attend

