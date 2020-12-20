Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Nagarjuna's grand entry to all the madness; A glimpse of extravaganza night

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: It is going to be one extravaganza night filled with a lot of emotional and fun moments.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is going to be grand, glitzy and like never before with 5 finalists- Abhijeeth, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Ariyana Glory. Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host of the season will be seen making a grand entry and will set the stage on fire with his dance performance. Gangavva, Noel and others will also be seen surprising the audience with their spectacle performances on the finale episode. Sujatha, Mehaboob, Devi and other all contestants of the season will be seen together under one roof yet again.

Music composer Thaman S will make everyone groove to his popular song, Ramuloo Ramulaa from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Also, the five finalists will get a chance to interact with their families from inside before Nagarjuna Akkineni announces one winner of the season. It is going to be one extravaganza night filled with a lot of emotional and fun moments. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 took to Twitter and shared a promo from the grand finale night that is sure to leave you excited.

Take a look:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya likely to be guests; Thaman S to perform live

Meanwhile. Thaman has already shot his part for the finale night and shared his experience of being on the reality show. The tweet read, "Happy to be part of this #BBTeluguGrandFinale It was a great energY...Performing on stage after 9 months thanks to team @StarMaa..Thanks to @iamnagarjuna gaaru for the lovely energy."

Happy to be part of this #BBTeluguGrandFinale It was a great energY

Performing on stage after 9 months thanks to team @StarMaa Thanks to @iamnagarjuna gaaru for the lovely energy love U sir @RaghuStarMaa thanks dear brother https://t.co/ALf8mIJQu4 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 19, 2020

What are you expecting from tonight's episode of BB Telugu season 4? Let us know in the comment section.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×