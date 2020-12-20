Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya likely to be guests; Thaman S to perform live

Five contestants - Abhijeeth, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Ariyana Glory are in the race to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is coming to an end tonight after 3 months of a long rollercoaster ride. Five contestants - Abhijeeth, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Ariyana Glory are in the race to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. While you bet who will win the show, here we bring a few unexpected surprises in tonight's episode of BB4. According to social media buzz, actors Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are expected to grace the show for the promotions of their upcoming film, Love Story. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same.

Thaman S to perform: Music composer Thaman will grace the show and is performing on the stage after 9 months. He took to Twitter and announced about the same. The tweet read, "Happy to be part of this #BBTeluguGrandFinale It was a great energY...Performing on stage after 9 months thanks to team @StarMaa..Thanks to @iamnagarjuna gaaru for the lovely energy." It is going to be one epic night as he will entertain the audience with his music.

Happy to be part of this #BBTeluguGrandFinale It was a great energY

Performing on stage after 9 months thanks to team @StarMaa Thanks to @iamnagarjuna gaaru for the lovely energy love U sir @RaghuStarMaa thanks dear brother https://t.co/ALf8mIJQu4 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 19, 2020

EVICTION: Nagarjuna Akkineni will evict 3 contestants out of 5 during the finale episode. The two finalists will join the host on the stage and one of them will win the trophy along with a cheque of Rs. 50 lac as prize money.

Final week lo finalists journey #BiggBossTelugu4 today at 10 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/Z9xJivVmjK — starmaa (@StarMaa) December 17, 2020

Chiranjeevi to announce the winner: According to social media buzz, megastar Chiranjeevi will grace Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale as a chief guest and is likely to announce the winner.

Special performances: Telugu actresses like Raai Laxmi and Mehreen Pirzada might set the dance floor on fire with their special dance numbers.

