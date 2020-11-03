Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Abhijeet and Amma Rajasekhar engage in a fight for the first time

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Ariyana got on housemates' nerves by being a tough captain, while Amma Rajasekhar and Abhijeet engaged in a fight.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss’ 4th season, a very ugly fight took place between Amma Rajasekhar and Abhijeet. While Abhijeet snapped at Amma Rajasekhar, the latter yelled at the top of his lungs. Amma said that he came up in his life with a great difficulty and Abhijeet mocked him by repeating whatever he said. Amma later filled up a bottle of water and poured it on his own head to calm down himself. As they both engaged in a fight, the other contestants witnessed it silently.

As Amma Rajasekar explained how difficult his life was, Abhijeet said no one’s life was a cake walk and they all faced difficulties in life. Meanwhile, Akhil told Monal that he needs some space and time. Ariyana, who is the captain of the house, told Sohel to pour buckets of water on Mehaboob as a punishment for sleeping during the day time. She also picked up a fight against Mehaboob for not cleaning properly.

Later, she went to Sohel and asked him to take a dip in the pool for sleeping during the day time. Sohel, who first insisted that he would do it in the evening, later ran to the pool and jumped into it. He also vowed to become the captain in the future and revenge on her. He again faced the wrath of the captain for not wearing the mic.

Credits :Star Maa

