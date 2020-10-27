  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Akhil and Amma Rajasekhar engage in a verbal spat; Abhijeeth nominates Monal

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were seen engaging in some huge fight and they all had some ugly spat.
The latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 witnessed some high voltage drama as major fights between the contestants happened, and they were seen yelling and screaming at each other at the top of their lungs. However, the biggest drama happened when Abhijeeth finally nominated Monal for elimination. The nomination task did not happen in the confession room and it was an open nomination process. This is the first time that Abhijeeth is nominating Monal after nearly 6 weeks of not nominating her.

This came as an unexpected one to the fans of the show as they thought that he would never nominate Monal. Meanwhile, Akhil lost his cool yet again in the nomination task. After the task, he engaged in a verbal spat with Amma Rajasekhar. Ariyana and Mehaboob were also seen engaging in a small spar during the nomination task. Sohel was also seen losing his cool while talking to Ariyana. This comes after the huge celebration that the contestants had and their award distribution.

As Divi was evicted on Sunday’s episode, she was missed in the house by the other housemates. On the microblogging website, fans of the show opinioned that it was unfair to eliminate Divi before Monal. They stated that Bigg Boss makers were being partial towards the nomination process and Monal was being saved by them for quite some time.

Credits :Star Maa

