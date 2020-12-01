Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Akhil and Monal engage in fight, Five contestants get nominated for eviction

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the contestants had an open nomination task, and five contestants were nominated for eviction by the end of the day.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Avinash expressed his frustration for using his eviction free pass thinking that he would get evicted but ended up not getting evicted. He was pacified by Akhil and Sohel. The nomination process took place, where Harika nominated Avinash and Abhijeet. She said that Avinash did not value the eviction free pass and used it unnecessarily. She added that Abhijeet had not been taking part with full involvement in the previous week’s task.

She broke down saying that it was the right thing to do and if she were to leave the house next week, she would do so with no regrets. Avinash nominated Monal and Akhil saying that he became the captain by chance, with no hard work. Akhil nominated Avinash and said that he is being over confident. He also nominated Monal. Abhijeet nominated Monal saying that she emotionally hurt him.

Monal nominated Avinash saying that he can't handle nomination and that's his weakness. She also nominated Abhijeet and said that he opted out of the date task which was not fair. She also nominated Akhil and said that he doesn't put in efforts. Akhil and Monal had a heated argument and then he asked her to not make promises that she can't fulfill. Monal got emotional thinking that Akhil has misunderstood her. She also felt bad for being accused of not putting in efforts.

Credits :Star Maa

