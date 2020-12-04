Bigg Boss Telugu 4 highlights: Akhil and Sohel fight to win ticket to the finale

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss, Akhil and Sohel locked horns to win the ticket to the finale.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Akhil and Sohel locked horns in the third round of the task to win ticket to the finale. In order to test their patience level, they both were given challenging tasks. They were asked to sit on the two sides of a swing until one of them backs out. However, they both gave a tough fight to each other and they both continued to sit on the swing during the whole episode.

They were asked to wear a sweater and a jacket each. Then they both were asked to drink a glass of milk. Then, Sohel and Akhil were asked to feed radish juice to each other. After they both drank it, they were asked to argue and prove why the other person does not deserve the ticket to the finale. During this argument, they both had an ugly spat. Ariyana intervened and tried to bring closure to the argument. But they kept arguing.

The other housemates were asked to stay awake until one of them won the task. Ariyana and Avinash goofed around Akhil and Sohel and entertained everyone. Meanwhile, Abhijeet and Harika had a fight when Abhijeet expressed Harika was giving irrelevant reminders to him. She asked him to speak in Telugu when he was having an emotional conversation with Monal.

Credits :Star Maa

