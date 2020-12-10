Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana and Sohel engage in an ugly spat; Latter has an emotional breakdown

Talking to the Bigg Boss, Sohel had a massive breakdown and asked people to forgive him for not controlling his anger.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, Ariyana and Sohel engaged in an ugly spat after the make or break the rules. Sohel justified his act of throwing Ariyana's clothes into the pool and stated that Monal throwing her soft toy out was not wrong either. Later, he accused her of valuing a toy more than real people whom she claimed were her friends. While Sohel had a massive meltdown and broke down into tears, Monal and Akhil tried to calm him down.

After this spat, Ariyana said to the Bigg Boss that she was unable to handle Sohel’s aggressive side and it is frightening her. Sohel, however, said that she was exaggerating and making everything out of nothing. Talking to the Bigg Boss, Sohel had yet another breakdown and asked people to forgive him for not controlling his anger. He also claimed that this was his true face and he was not hiding anything from the audience.

Also Read: VIDEO: Anushka Shetty takes a boat ride as she heads to perform puja at a temple in Bengaluru

Ariyana, who also had a massive breakdown, complained against Sohel to Bigg Boss and the other housemates. She recalled all the other incidences with Sohel and what all had happened to her, and then she had yet another meltdown. When Monal came to her and tried to pacify her, Ariyana snapped at her and requested her to leave her alone. Meanwhile, Sohel, Abhijeet and Akhil tried to distract Harika while she was performing the endurance task.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×