Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana gets emotional after getting eliminated from flower collecting task

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, housemates were seen competing with each other in order to win the no eviction pass for the grand finale.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Avinash and Sohel spoke about the milking task and its first lever. Avinash complained about Monal, while Sohel told him that he should have not given up. The discussion soon turned into an argument and then into a fight. Sohel lost his cool and said that Avinash was trying to throw all the housemates in a bad light. While Avinash kept defending himself, Sohel said that he was unable to continue the conversation anymore.

Later, Monal and Avinash had a conversation, where Monal said that she did not kick him while performing the task. Sohel said that he would not accept if at all she did kick him. She also apologised to him and said that she would have not done it with intention if at all she did. Later, they both hugged it out and Ariyana joined them too. Later, the next task was announced where the contestants were asked to collect flowers showered on them and plant them in a mud pit.

It was announced that only two of them would be selected for the next level. It was told by the Bigg Boss that the contestants were not allowed to hide the flowers that they collect and that it has to be played individually. Ariyana got eliminated at the initial level. She got emotional and burst into tears. She also complained that it was not a fair play and the rules of the game were faulty.

Credits :Star Maa

