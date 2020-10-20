  1. Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana & Harika broke down as housemates had the toughest nomination task

In the latest episode, the contestants were asked to choose housemates for nomination in the toughest task.
In the latest episode of the fourth season of Bigg Boss, Noel encouraged Ariyana when she expressed her desire to try for a patch up between Abhijeet and Monal. She tried her best for it; however, Abhijeet dismissed her efforts. Amma Rajasekhar and Noel were exempted from the nomination this week after Rajasekhar saved himself last week by using his special power. He gained it by half shaving his beard. Noel was already nominated in the previous week.

The other contestants were divided into pairs and they were asked to discuss as pair and select each one of them for nomination. Monal and Akhil were paired up and Monal got nominated. Sohel and Avinash were paired up and neither of them wanted to be nominated. However, Avinash agreed to be nominated after an elaborate argument. Abhijeet and Harika were paired up and Abhijeet agreed to be nominated. Harika said it was unfair and she got emotional.

Divi and Lasya were paired up and the former agreed to get nominated for eviction. Mehaboob and Ariyana’s argument lasted for a while and eventually Ariyana gave up and agreed to be nominated. Ariyana broke down and was in tears, while Akhil and Mehaboob lauded her for taking a stand during the task. By the end of the task, Noel, Monal, Avinash, Abhijeet, Divi and Ariyana’s names were announced as nominated contestants for the eviction next week.

Credits :Star Maa

