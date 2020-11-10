Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana has an emotional breakdown; Says she does not like the contestants

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Ariya got nominated for eviction along with 5 other contestants. She had an emotional breakdown.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss, a high voltage drama took place when Ariyana had a hysteric emotional breakdown. She walked in front of the camera and told the Bigg Boss that she wanted to get out and go home. She said that she does not like the contestants there and insisted Bigg Boss to send her back home. She added that she was done and she cannot take it anymore.

She said, “Please send me out. I'm missing my dear ones. I don't like these contestants. I can't handle this and play this game anymore. My sportive spirit and independent thinking is done. I'm literally done. Please send me home”. Ariyana and five other contestants got nominated for eviction during the nomination task. During the task, she shared verbal blows with Monal, Sohel and Harika. Majority of the housemates nominated Ariyana.

During the task, Ariyana said that Monal was being fake and accused her of having mood swings. Ariyana and Sohel had some heated arguments over their differences and then when they both calmed down, they both pledged to be nice towards each other. Later, she had a conversation with Avinash and told him that he was the only person who was being nice to her. When Avinash tried to pacify her saying that she will be saved, she said that she wants to get out as people were turning against her.

Credits :Star Maa

