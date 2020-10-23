Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Avinash becomes the new captain; Amma Rajasekhar & Noel engage in a verbal spat

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss, Amma Rajasekhar had an ugly spat with Noel.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Abhijeet called Amma Rajasekhar and asked about his feelings when Noel nominated him. While no one expected, the conversation led to a verbal spat between Amma Rajasekhar and Noel. Next morning, Divi said that she was amazed with Amma Rajasekhar's dance. Sohel, who came in between, appreciated Rajasekhar's efforts to dance even in his 40s. However, Rajasekhar did not like it and asked Sohel why he mentioned his age in front of Divi.

After Mehaboob was announced as the ration manager, he claimed that Monal did not inform him when she used the vegetables for her meals. Monal did not expect this and she got emotional. Avinash and Ariyana had a tie breaker in the captaincy task. They had to do the task again to complete the task. Eventually, Avinash won and he was announced as the house’s new captain. Monal, who supported Ariyana earlier, changed her stand.

Ariyana had an issue with the same and snapped at Monal when she tried to talk. Avinash chose Ariyana as the ration manager of the house. Later, a new task was given to the housemates and they were asked to divide into two groups and solve a jigsaw puzzle in order to get a message for them. Abhijeet's team solved the puzzle first. After the task, Avinash proposed the idea of a punishment for contestants who missed the mic, and those who slept during the day.

Credits :Star Maa

