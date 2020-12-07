Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Avinash gets evicted and shocks everyone by dropping the Bigg Bomb on Avinash

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, Avinash, who entered the house as a wildcard contestant got evicted from the show.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the contestants were asked to take part in a fun filled hilarious task, where their friendship for each other was tested. The contestants were asked to write some questions on a piece of paper, and their co-contestants were asked to write the answers under the questions. At the end of the task, Sohel was announced as the winner and he won the title ‘Andari Bandhuvaya’.

It was later announced that Abhijeet got into the safe zone and he was not the one to get evicted this week. Later, the contestants participated in a task where they were asked to dance on songs dedicated to their favourite contestant. Next, it was announced that Harika got saved. Then, Monal and Avinash were the two contestants in the danger zone. After some nail biting moments, it was announced that Avinash was the contestant to get evicted. He asked Monal to stay strong, thanked Bigg Boss and apologised to everyone if he had hurt them. He bid an emotional adieu to everyone.

However, he made everyone laugh including the host Nagarjuna by imitating the housemates. Ariyana emotionally promised to meet Avinash after stepping out of the house and requested him to wait for her. Then, the housemates thanked Avinash for entertaining them during his participation in the show. He dropped the Bigg Bomb on Abhijeet and it came as an unexpected shock to everyone.

Credits :Star Maa

